Equinor's Melkoeya LNG plant expected to restart on June 18

OSLO, May 28 (Reuters) - Equinor expects to restart its Melkoyea liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant on June 18, the company’s website showed on Thursday.

The shutdown of the plant which liquefies natural gas from Equinor’s Arctic Snoehvit field for export to the global market by tankers, was previously expected to last until June 30.

The company said the maintenance was a planned event, but it also comes at a time when LNG demand is depressed amid coronavirus-related lockdowns. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)