OSLO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A fire has broken out at Equinor’s Melkoeya LNG plant, Norwegian police said on Monday.

The company earlier on Monday said the plant had restarted following an outage that started on Sept. 11.

Europe’s only large-scale LNG plant, near the Norwegian Arctic town of Hammerfest, has a capacity to process 18 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas per day. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Victoria Klesty)