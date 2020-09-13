Gas leak delays restart of Equinor's Melkoeya LNG plant until Sept 23

OSLO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The restart of Equinor’s Melkoeya LNG plant has been delayed until Sept. 23 after a gas leak on Sunday, the company said on its website.

Police said emergency services were sent to the plant, which liquefies natural gas from Norway’s Arctic Snoehvit gas field, at 0452 GMT.

“The alarm was sounded during preparations to restart the plant, and emergency services were notified. The situation is under control,” Equinor’s spokesman said.

Europe’s only large-scale LNG plant near the Norwegian Arctic town of Hammerfest has a capacity to process 18 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas per day.

It had been scheduled to restart at 1100 GMT on Sunday after a short shutdown due to an outage. Equinor has not given a reason for the outage. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Susan Fenton)