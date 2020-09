OSLO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Norway’s Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) has launched an investigation into Monday’s fire at Equinor’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in northern Norway, the agency said on Tuesday.

“No reports have been received of injuries to personnel,” the PSA said.

Equinor said it was too early to tell how long the production outage at the Melkoeya LNG plant would last. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)