Company News
July 7, 2019 / 3:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Equinor to sell 16% shares it holds in Lundin Petroleum for about $1.56 bln

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Equinor ASA on Sunday said it will divest its 16% shareholding in Lundin Petroleum AB for about $1.56 billion.

Equinor will sell about 54.5 million shares it holds in Lundin at a price of 266.4 crowns ($28.22) per Lundin share. This represents a discount of about 9.6% to Lundin’s last close on Friday.

The company will also acquire a 2.6% direct ownership share in the Johan Sverdrup field for a cash consideration of $910 million, it added. ($1 = 9.4412 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below