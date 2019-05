OSLO, May 16 (Reuters) - Equinor has still not identified the source of an oil spill at its Statfjord field in the North Sea, and the loading of crude onto tankers remains shut, the Norwegian company told Reuters on Thursday.

The leakage of crude was first discovered on Wednesday, triggering a shutdown of loading on to a shuttle tanker, although production continued, Equinor said at the time. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)