Partners to boost oil recovery at US St Malo field -Equinor

OSLO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The partners in the St. Malo field in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico will be able to increase oil recovery at the field by more than 150-175 million barrels of oil equivalent, one of the partners, Equinor, said on Friday.

The boost is due to the partners investing in more equipment to boost the amount of oil it can recover at the field, Equinor said.

Equinor’s partners are Chevron, Eni, Petrobras, ExxonMobil and Murphy Oil. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Victoria Klesty)