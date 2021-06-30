Equinor, partners to invest $760 mln in Norway's Kristin field

OSLO, June 30 (Reuters) - Norway’s Equinor and its partners will invest 6.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($759 million) to develop two discoveries near the gas and condensate field Kristin in the Norwegian Sea, the company told the energy ministry on Wednesday.

The plan, which constitutes the first phase of the Kristin South project and aims to develop the Lavrans and Kristin Q discoveries, was submitted to the Norwegian oil and energy ministry for approval. ($1 = 8.5680 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)