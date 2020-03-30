Energy
Equinor says Sverdrup oilfield to produce more, faster than expected

OSLO, March 30 (Reuters) - Equinor’s Johan Sverdrup oilfield is ramping up output at a faster pace and will produce at a higher rate than initially expected, the Norwegian energy firm said on Monday.

Western Europe’s biggest producing oilfield is now expected to hit a daily output rate of 470,000 barrels in early May, above the 440,000 bpd peak that had initially been pencilled in for mid-year, operator Equinor added.

A second phase of the Sverdrup field development is still scheduled to come on stream in late 2022 with output of 220,000 bpd. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kim Coghill)

