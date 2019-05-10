Equinor extends Oseberg field shutdown into next week

OSLO, May 10 (Reuters) - Production at Norway’s Oseberg oil and gas field, whose crude is a part of global oil benchmark Brent, is expected to remain shut for eight days, longer than previously anticipated, the company said on Friday.

Production at the field was shut on Wednesday as a precautionary measure due to problems with fire water pumps at offshore installations, and the shutdown was expected to last for five days, the field’s operator Equinor said.