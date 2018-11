OSLO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Russian gas deliveres to northwest Europe will likely continue to grow in the time ahead, Norwegian oil and gas producer Equinor told an investor conference on Tuesday.

In the third quarter, Russian deliveries to the region expanded to 59 billion cubic metres from 50 bcm in the same period of 2017, the company added. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Terje Solsvik)