Equinor's Johan Sverdrup field on track to start in Nov -CEO

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Equinor’s Johan Sverdrup field, an important component of the company’s 2019 output plan, is on track to start production in November as planned, Chief Executive Eldar Saetre told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We are not seeing any issues that should prevent us to do it (on time). We have pre-drilled a lot of wells. It is tying back now (the wells to the platforms),” Saetre said in an interview on the sidelines of a news conference.

Equinor shares were trading down 2.8 percent at 0941 GMT, the worst performing stock of the European oil and gas index , partly due to market disappointment that the 2019 output will be on a par with 2018 output. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)