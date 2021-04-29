Equinor's European gas prices rose 64% y/y in Q1

OSLO, April 29 (Reuters) - Equinor’s average invoiced gas prices in Europe for the first quarter of 2021 rose 64% to $6.65 per million British thermal units (mmbtu) from $4.06 per mmbtu for the same period in 2020, the energy company’s earnings report showed on Thursday.

In the fourth quarter of last year it stood at $5.04 per mmbtu.

Gas prices fell to multi-year lows in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, but a demand recovery and a cold winter, which depleted storage levels in Europe, have since helped lift prices to their highest levels since late 2018. (Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)