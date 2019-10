OSLO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Norway’s Equinor reported a bigger-than-expected drop in third-quarter profits on Thursday, weighed down by a significant decline in the volume and price of natural gas sold to Europe.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to $2.59 billion in the third quarter from $4.84 billion during the same period of 2018, lagging a forecast of $2.69 billion in a poll of 23 analysts collected by Equinor. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)