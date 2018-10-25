UPDATE 1-Equinor cuts capex spending as Q3 profit slightly lags forecast

(Adds guidance, dividend, production)

OSLO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Equinor will reduce its capital expenditure as a result of significant cost cuts in recent years, the company said on Thursday as it reported a slightly smaller-than-expected increase in third-quarter profits.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to $4.8 billion in the quarter from $2.35 billion during the same quarter in 2017, and compared with $4.9 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

“As a result of capital discipline and efficient project execution, we are able to reduce our organic capex guiding for 2018 to around $10 billion,” the Norwegian oil and gas firm, previously known as Statoil, said in a statement.

The previous guidance had been for capex of $11 billion for the year.

The company maintained its guidance for exploration spending in 2018 at $1.5 billion and annual production growth at 1-2 percent, and has decided to keep a dividend of $0.23 per share as expected.

Equinor’s total equity production stood at 2.1 million barrels of oil per day (boed) in the third quarter, a one-percent increase from a year ago.

Its international production, including in the United States, Angola and Brazil, hit another record high of 831 million boed in the quarter, accounting for 40 percent of its total output. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)