UPDATE 1-Norway's Equinor Q2 core earnings lag forecast on maintenance costs

(Adds quotes, detail)

By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, July 26 (Reuters) - Oil and gas firm Equinor , previously known as Statoil, said on Thursday second-quarter adjusted operating income rose from a year ago, but missed market expectations due to higher maintenance at its Norwegian fields.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes rose to $4.3 billion in the quarter from $3 billion a year ago, and compared with average forecast of $4.6 billion in a Reuters poll.

Earnings from the biggest of its three divisions - the Norwegian exploration and production - were affected by “higher turnaround activity”, Equinor said.

New fields, higher maintenance work and quarter-specific items contributed to an increase in costs, the company added.

“This underlines the importance of continued cost focus across the organisation,” Chief Executive Eldar Saetre said.

“We are on track to deliver on our guidance to the capital market,” he added.

The Norwegian company, which offered a dividend of $0.23 per share, has maintained its guidance on capital spending and production growth.

Equinor, however, sees a bigger impact on its full-year production due to higher maintenance.

The company expected maintenance work to pull down output by 80,000 boepd in the third quarter, compared with 50,000 boepd in the second quarter this year, it added.

Equinor’s equity production stood at 2 million barrels of oil equivalents per day in the second quarter, up 1.6 percent from the same quarter a year ago, underpinned by higher output in the United States, which was once a struggling operation for the company but has now turned around. (Editing by Gwladys Fouche and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)