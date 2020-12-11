Equinor buys 49% stake in Russian oil venture from Rosneft

FILE PHOTO: Equinor's flag flutters next to the company's headquarters in Stavanger, Norway, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

OSLO (Reuters) - Equinor has agreed to buy a 49% interest in Russian onshore petroleum assets from Rosneft for $550 million, the Norwegian oil company said on Friday.

The payment is for a stake in limited liability company LLC KrasGeoNaC (KGN), which holds 12 conventional onshore exploration and production licences in eastern Siberia, Equinor said.

One of the 12 licences covers the North Danilovsky development, which started operations in July and is expected to produce 40,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) by 2024, with subsequent plans to increase this to 70,000 bpd, it added.

The deal also meant Equinor was no longer participating in offshore activities in the Sea of Okhotsk.

“We drilled two wells a few years ago in that area and the results from those wells led us to prioritise other areas,” Equinor spokesman Erik Haaland said.

In addition to the producing field, Equinor’s new licences give it a share of acreage with exploration potential, he added.

They only concern conventional onshore projects and therefore do not fall under any Norwegian-backed European Union sanctions on oil exploration in Russia, which cover deepwater Artic and shale developments, the spokesman said.

Equinor and Rosneft have maintained a strategic partnership in Russia since 2012, covering joint projects in several parts of the country.