OSLO, May 13 (Reuters) - Equinor has acquired an additional 22.45% stake in the deepwater Caesar Tonga oilfield in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico from Shell for $965 million in cash, the Norwegian company said on Monday.

The acquisition will increase Equinor’s interest in the field to 46%. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)