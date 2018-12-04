Equinor set to start talks with Tanzania over LNG project

OSLO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Norway’s Equinor is ready to start talks with the Tanzanian government over developing a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project to produce a huge offshore discovery in the deepwater block 2, the company said on Tuesday.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli asked his government to proceed with negotiations to set out the commercial and fiscal framework for the LNG project in Tanzania, it added.

“Equinor will now proceed with our partner ExxonMobil with negotiations for a host government agreement,” an Equinor spokesman said in an email to Reuters. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)