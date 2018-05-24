FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 24, 2018 / 7:58 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Equinor's Troll C gas module expected to start in Q3 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 24 (Reuters) - A new gas module on the Equinor-operated Troll C platform is expected to start production in the third quarter of 2019, the country’s Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) said on Thursday.

The PSA’s approval was needed to install and start the module, which will help to increase oil production and gas exports from adjunct Fram field.

Aibel, whose shareholders include Swedish investment firm , won a 600 million Norwegian crowns ($74.31 million) contract to build and install the module in 2016.

$1 = 8.0748 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.