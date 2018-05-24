Equinor's Troll C gas module expected to start in Q3 2019

OSLO, May 24 (Reuters) - A new gas module on the Equinor-operated Troll C platform is expected to start production in the third quarter of 2019, the country’s Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) said on Thursday.

The PSA’s approval was needed to install and start the module, which will help to increase oil production and gas exports from adjunct Fram field.

Aibel, whose shareholders include Swedish investment firm , won a 600 million Norwegian crowns ($74.31 million) contract to build and install the module in 2016.