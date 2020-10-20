Equinor bids for two wind power projects off New York

OSLO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Norway’s energy firm Equinor said on Tuesday it had submitted two bids into New York’s second offshore wind solicitation, after last months deal with BP to cooperate on offshore wind in the United States.

Equinor said its bids include two projects, Empire Wind Phase 2 and Beacon Wind, which together have the potential to power more than one million U.S. homes, with BP becoming a 50% non-operating partner.