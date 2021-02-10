CORRECTED-Equinor sells loss-making shale assets in U.S. Bakken to Grayson Mill

(Corrects data for net acres of land in attached graphic)

OSLO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Norway’s Equinor said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its assets in the U.S. Bakken oil province after a decade plagued with billions of dollars of losses and criticism at home for poor investment decisions.

Equinor will sell its entire Baken field acreage, located in the states of North Dakota and Montana, to Grayson Mill Energy, a company backed by EnCap Investments, for a total of around $900 million.