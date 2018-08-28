Equinor mulls wind turbines to power two North Sea oilfields

OSLO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Norway’s Equinor is considering whether to build an offshore wind farm with floating turbines to provide electricity for its Gullfaks and Snorre oilfields in the North Sea, the company said on Tuesday.

The world’s first project of its kind, estimated to cost around 5 billion Norwegian crowns ($591.54 million), would reduce the reliance on gas turbines and could cut emissions of carbon dioxide by more than 200,000 tonnes per year, it added.

“In order to maintain profitable operations (offshore Norway) in the long term, it is essential that we do our utmost to further reduce the carbon footprint from our activities,” executive vice president Arne Sigve Nylund said in a statement.

A final investment decision will be made in 2019, Equinor said.