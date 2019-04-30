Company News
Equitrans, EQM 'unlikely' to complete Mountain Valley natgas pipe in 2019

April 30 (Reuters) - Equitrans Midstream Corp and EQM Midstream Partners LP said on Tuesday it was unlikely a joint venture building the $4.6 billion Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia will complete the project during 2019.

Equitrans and EQM, however, said in their first-quarter earnings report that the joint venture “continues to target a full in-service date for the fourth quarter 2019.”

EQM will fund about $2.2 billion of the project. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

