Sept 14 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Equitrans Midstream said it would pursue legal remedies against natural gas producer EQT Corp in a dispute between the companies over the Hammerhead pipeline that runs from Pennsylvania into West Virginia.

Equitrans said EQT is marketing the pipeline with its financial advisors, an action it believes “constitutes unlawful conduct”. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)