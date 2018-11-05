Kenya's Equity Bank nine-month pretax profit rises 8 pct

NAIROBI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Equity Bank said on Monday its pretax profit for the first nine months of this year rose 8 percent from the same period in 2017 driven by higher interest income.

The bank’s pretax profit rose to 22.4 billion shillings ($221 million) for the period from 20.7 billion shillings a year earlier, while interest income rose 9 percent to 38.5 billion shillings, CEO James Mwangi told an investor briefing. ($1 = 101.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Omar Mohammed; editing by Elias Biryabarema and Gopakumar Warrier)