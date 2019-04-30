Kenya's Equity Group Holdings in talks over buying African bank stakes - statement

NAIROBI, April 30 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Equity Group Holdings said on Tuesday it had entered discussions with London-listed financial services firm Atlas Mara Limited about buying stakes in banks in Rwanda, Zambia, Mozambique and Tanzania.

It said it was entering detailed transaction agreements to acquire, via a share swap, 62 percent of the share capital of Rwanda’s Banque Populaire du Rwanda and 100 percent of African Banking Corporation of Zambia, African Banking Corporation Tanzania and African Banking Corporation Mozambique. (Reporting by George Obulutsa Editing by Andrew Heavens)