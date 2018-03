NAIROBI, March 22 (Reuters) - Equity Group Holdings said on Thursday its pretax profit for full year 2017 rose to 26.88 billion shillings ($266.14 million)from 24.93 billion shillings a year earlier.

It said net interest income fell to 37.57 billion shillings from 41.81 billion shillings, and it recommended the payment of a first and final dividend of 2 shillings per share. ($1 = 101.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Clement Uwiringiyimana)