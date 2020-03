NAIROBI, March 19 (Reuters) - Kenya’s second biggest lender by assets Equity Group’s 2019 profit after tax rose 14% to 22.6 billion shillings ($215.34 million), helped by a rise in loans to customers, it said on Thursday.

The group, which also operates in South Sudan, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, said loans to customers grew 23% during the year to 366.4 billion shillings. ($1 = 104.9500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa Editing by Duncan Miriri)