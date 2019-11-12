Kenya's Equity Group Holdings 9-month pre-tax profit up 11%

NAIROBI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Equity Group Holdings said on Tuesday its nine-month pretax profit rose 11% to 24.78 billion shillings ($242.11 million), helped by higher interest and non-funded income.

Chief Executive James Mwangi told an investor briefing It said it said its net interest income rose to 32.29 billion shillings from 29.5 billion shillings, while non-funded income rose to 22.54 billion shillings from 19.8 billion shillings. ($1 = 102.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa)