Kenya's Equity Group reports 6 pct rise in Q1 pretax profit

NAIROBI, May 9 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Equity Group Holdings said on Thursday its first quarter pretax profit rose 6 percent to 8.84 billion shillings ($87.44 million).

The bank, which also operates in Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo, said net interest income rose to 10.4 billion from 9.8 billion shillings, while non-funded income was up 7 percent to 7.2 billion shillings.