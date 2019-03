NAIROBI, March 26 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Equity Group Holdings said on Tuesday its 2018 pretax profit rose 6 percent to 28.5 billion shillings ($282.74 million), helped by rising interest income.

The bank’s net interest income rose 10 percent to 41.4 billion shillings, chief executive officer James Mwangi told an investor briefing. ($1 = 100.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Editing by George Obulutsa)