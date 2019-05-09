UPDATE 1-Kenya's Equity Group posts 6 pct rise in Q1 pretax profit

(Adds details, background)

NAIROBI, May 9 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Equity Group Holdings said on Thursday its first quarter pretax profit rose 6 percent, helped by higher intetest income, and expects its subsidiaries to contribute more to profit in full year 2019.

The bank, which also operates in Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo, made pretax profit of to 8.84 billion shillings ($87.44 million).

Net interest income rose to 10.4 billion from 9.8 billion shillings, while non-funded income was up 7 percent to 7.2 billion shillings.

James Mwangi, its chief executive officer, told an investor briefing the bank’s loans rose 13 percent to 305.5 billion shillings and forecasts full-year loan growth to be in a 10 to 15 percent range.

The bank expects its subsidiaries to account for 20-25 percent of full-year pretax profit, having contributed 17 percent in the first quarter, Mwangi said.

Equity Group’s banking business in Kenya provides the bulk of profits but subsidiaries in other countries in east and central Africa are providing substantial contributions to its growth.

In late April, the bank said it had entered a deal with London-listed financial services firm Atlas Mara Limited to buy stakes in banks in Rwanda, Zambia, Mozambique and Tanzania, part of a strategy to expand beyond central and eastern Africa.

It also agreed a partnership with Kenya’s largest telecom operator Safaricom to expand their digital financial businesses.