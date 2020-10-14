Equity Bancshares beats investor lawsuit over loans to ailing restaurants

A Manhattan federal judge tossed an investors’ lawsuit against Equity Bancshares Inc on Wednesday, saying they failed to show the bank made false statements about $29.5 million in loans to two struggling restaurant franchise companies.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan dismissed the proposed class action by investors Stephen Burr and David Tangeman, represented by Glancy Prongay & Murray, who had accused the bank of modifying loans to Gigi’s Cupcakes and Mr Gatti’s Pizza in 2018 as part of an “extend-and-pretend” scheme meant to avoid taking a loss against its loan reserves. Under 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals precedent, a bank’s estimate of reserves needed to cover loan losses is a statement of opinion, Nathan wrote, saying the investors had not alleged facts that would show the bank, represented by Norton Rose Fulbright US, disbelieved its own statement.

