Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 13, 2018 / 9:57 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Slovenia's Sava Re to take over two Croatian insurers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, April 13 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s Zavarovalnica Sava, part of insurance group Sava Re, will sign a contract on Friday to buy 100 percent of Croatian insurers Ergo Osiguranje and Ergo Zivotno Osiguranje, Sava Re said in a statement.

The companies will be purchased from Ergo Austria International AG and Ergo Versicherung Aktiengesellschaft, it said, but did not reveal further details.

Zavarovalnica Sava operates in Slovenia and Croatia.

Shares of Sava Re shares were up 2.29 percent to 17.9 euros at 0929 GMT following the news, outpacing the blue-chip SBI index which was up 0.61 percent. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
