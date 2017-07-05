FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ericsson chairman says will not stand for re-election
July 5, 2017 / 6:49 AM / a month ago

Ericsson chairman says will not stand for re-election

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 5 (Reuters) - The chairman of struggling Swedish mobile equipment firm Ericsson said on Wednesday he would not stand for re-election at the company's next AGM in 2018.

Leif Johansson, who has been chairman since 2011, said Ericsson's new CEO, Borje Ekholm, had put in place a turnaround strategy and there had been changes in ownership.

"It is natural to let the owners jointly propose a chairman and well ahead of this I want to announce that I will not be available for a next term," he said in a statement.

Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Susan Fenton

