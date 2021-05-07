Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Media News

Ericsson settles patent dispute with Samsung

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Ericsson said on Friday it had reached a multi-year agreement on global patent licenses with Samsung, ending a dispute that hit the Swedish telecom equipment maker’s first-quarter revenue.

The cross-license agreement covers sales of network infrastructure and handsets from Jan. 1, 2021, it said in a statement.

Ericsson expects second-quarter patent licensing revenue to be between 2 billion Swedish crowns ($237.30 million) to 2.5 billion crowns.

