Ericsson makes $1.2 bln provision in relation to U.S. probes, will impact Q3

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson said its third quarter results will be impacted by a 12 billion Swedish krona ($1.23 billion) provision it is making in relation to probes by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department Of Justice.

The investigations are linked to the company’s compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), Ericsson said in a statement. ($1 = 9.7481 Swedish crowns)