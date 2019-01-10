Ericsson makes 6.1 bln SEK provision to revamp ailing BSS unit

STOCKHOLM, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson said on Thursday it would make cost provisions of 6.1 billion Swedish crowns ($687 million) in the fourth quarter as it shifted strategy for its loss-making Business Support System (BSS) unit.

“The company has now decided to pursue additional measures to speed up the restructuring of the BSS business, including its product and contract portfolio,” Ericsson said in a statement.

Ericsson said the planned measures will materially contribute to reducing losses in the BSS area already in 2019.