Ericsson Q1 operating profit beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, April 17 (Reuters) - Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson reported on Wednesday a bigger that expected rise in first-quarter operating earnings and said it saw strong growth in North America as it raised its outlook for the global networks market.

The Swedish firm posted an operating profit of 4.9 billion Swedish crowns ($530 million), against a 312 million loss a year ago, easily topping the mean forecast for a 2.8 billion profit seen in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 9.2419 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)