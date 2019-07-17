Ericsson Q2 operating profit matches expectations

STOCKHOLM, July 17 (Reuters) - Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson reported on Wednesday a rise in line with expectations in second-quarter operating earnings helped by strong sales growth in North America.

The Swedish firm posted an operating profit of 3.7 billion crowns ($394.15 million) against a 0.2 billion profit a year ago, matching the mean forecast for a 3.7 billion profit seen in a poll of analysts. ($1 = 9.3873 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Anna Ringstrom)