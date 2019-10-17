Communications Equipment
October 17, 2019 / 5:16 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Ericsson Q3 core profit tops forecast, lifts 2020 sales target

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Telecoms equipment maker Ericsson reported quarterly core earnings far ahead of market expectations on Thursday and lifted its 2020 sales target citing a stronger market and currency effects.

The Swedish firm, a rival of Finland’s Nokia and China’s Huawei, said it was now targeting sales of 230-240 billion Swedish crowns in 2020 up from 210-220 billion previously.

Adjusted third-quarter operating earnings at the mobile network gear maker rose to 6.5 billion crowns ($664.74 million)($) from 3.8 billion a year earlier, beating the 5.2 billion mean forecast seen in a Refinitiv poll. ($1 = 9.7783 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

