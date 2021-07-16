Ericsson quarterly core profit misses as China sales fall

STOCKHOLM, July 16 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Ericsson on Friday reported second-quarter core earnings below market estimates, as strong sales of 5G equipment in most markets was offset by a decline in sales in mainland China

The company’s quarterly adjusted operating earnings rose to 5.8 billion Swedish crowns ($669.9 million) from 4.5 billion a year ago, missing the mean forecast of 6.01 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv estimates. ($1 = 8.6584 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee; editing by Niklas Pollard)