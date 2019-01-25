Communications Equipment
January 25, 2019 / 6:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ericsson reports smaller Q4 operating loss than expected

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson reported on Friday a smaller fourth-quarter operating loss than expected and said it was on track to reach its financial goals.

The Swedish firm posted an operating loss of 1.9 billion crowns ($209.7 million), against a 19.3 billion loss a year ago, and a mean forecast for a 3.0 billion loss seen in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 9.0614 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Olof Swahnberg, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below