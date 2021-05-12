Mobile users unhappy with lack of dedicated 5G apps, services - Ericsson

FILE PHOTO: A woman, wearing a protective face mask, walks past a 5G data network sign at a mobile phone store in Paris, France, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - About 70% of users are dissatisfied with the apps and services bundled with their 5G plans, according to a study carried out by Ericsson ConsumerLab in 26 markets around the world and released on Wednesday.

Companies promoting 5G have promised super-fast connections that would bring in new applications, transforming our lives and enabling everything from self-driving cars to remote surgery.

“While early adopters are pleased with 5G network speeds, they are already expressing dissatisfaction with a lack of bundled new and innovative apps and services, which they feel were promised in the marketing pitch for 5G,” Ericsson said.

Currently there are 1.3 billion smartphone users globally, including 220 million 5G subscribers, and Ericsson expects here 5G user base to cross 300 million this year.

Apart from some Asian markets such as South Korea and China, service providers have been slow in bundling 5G with digital services beyond what is already being offered on 4G – such as music and video steaming, the study showed.

Consumers are willing to pay 20% to 30% more for 5G plans bundled with new digital services, Ericsson said.

“Service providers need to offer exclusive content and services that could differentiate a 5G experience from 4G and promote a sense of novelty and exclusivity,” Ericsson said.