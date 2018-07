NAIROBI, July 24 (Reuters) - Australian mining company Danakali has signed an off-take agreement for its Colluli Potash project in Eritrea, Eritrea’s Information Minister Yemane Ghebremeskel said on Tuesday.

“The deal is effectively putting a stamp of approval on Eritrea as a jurisdiction for mining,” he said on Twitter. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)