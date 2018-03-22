MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal

March 22 (Reuters) - Ernst & Young LLP has hired three executive directors and a principal across its national tax department, financial services office and national tax group.

Stephen Cranford will join the firm as an executive director in the national tax department, focused on tax technology transformation. Cranford joins from IBM Corp.

Andrew Cooper, who has previously worked with PwC, joins the firm as an executive director focused on tax technology and transformation for its financial services office.

Linda Kim, previously a managing director at Deloitte & Touche LLP, joins Ernst & Young’s national tax group as an executive director focused on tax technology for the tax and finance operate practice.

Mark Opper joins the national tax department of Ernst & Young as a principal in partnership transaction planning and economics. Opper joins the firm from Deloitte Tax. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)