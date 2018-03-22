FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 22, 2018 / 5:33 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Ernst & Young LLP has hired three executive directors and a principal across its national tax department, financial services office and national tax group.

Stephen Cranford will join the firm as an executive director in the national tax department, focused on tax technology transformation. Cranford joins from IBM Corp.

Andrew Cooper, who has previously worked with PwC, joins the firm as an executive director focused on tax technology and transformation for its financial services office.

Linda Kim, previously a managing director at Deloitte & Touche LLP, joins Ernst & Young’s national tax group as an executive director focused on tax technology for the tax and finance operate practice.

Mark Opper joins the national tax department of Ernst & Young as a principal in partnership transaction planning and economics. Opper joins the firm from Deloitte Tax. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.