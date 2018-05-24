Austria's Erste Group to introduce employee participation programme

VIENNA, May 24 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Erste Group plans to introduce an employee participation programme in summer, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The bank plans to establish an employee trust, which should hold around 1 percent in the group in the future, Andreas Treichl said at the shareholder meeting in Vienna.

“The goal is to establish an additional stable shareholder with this employee foundation,” Treichl said. (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich Writing by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Edmund Blair)