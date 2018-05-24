FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 24, 2018 / 8:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Austria's Erste Group to introduce employee participation programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 24 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Erste Group plans to introduce an employee participation programme in summer, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The bank plans to establish an employee trust, which should hold around 1 percent in the group in the future, Andreas Treichl said at the shareholder meeting in Vienna.

“The goal is to establish an additional stable shareholder with this employee foundation,” Treichl said. (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich Writing by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.