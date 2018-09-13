Erste Group turns in-house for successor to CEO Treichl

VIENNA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Erste Group has turned in-house for its choice of successor to its long-standing Chief Executive Andreas Treichl, picking a board member of its unit in charge of the Austrian market.

Bernhard Spalt, 50, who is chief risk officer of Erste Bank Oesterreich, will become deputy chief executive for the group in mid-2019 before succeeding Triechl in January 2020, the company said on Thursday.

Treichl, 66, is Europe’s longest-serving bank CEO and a prime architect of the Austrian lender’s push into central and eastern Europe. After his departure, Treichl will become chairman of Erste Foundation, Erste Group’s largest shareholder. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Michael Shields)