VIENNA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Austrian bank Erste Group on Friday said it increased its full-year net profit by a third to 1.8 billion euros ($2.05 billion), lifting its shares.

Analysts had estimated the profit to come in at 1.47 billion, Refinitiv Eikon data show.

Erste Group said it aims to increase its payout to shareholders to 1.40 euros per share for 2018 from 1.20 euros in the previous year.